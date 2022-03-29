Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALIZY opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $95.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

