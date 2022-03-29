Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,400 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the February 28th total of 318,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

ALLT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $296.31 million, a PE ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.50. Allot Communications has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allot Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,655,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Allot Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

