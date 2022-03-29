Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.51

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.51 and traded as high as $21.87. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 1,048,828 shares.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at $55,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth about $228,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

