Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Position Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,151 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

