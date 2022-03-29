ALLY Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (ALY)

ALLY (ALY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. One ALLY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $10,680.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLY has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ALLY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00036247 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00108431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALLY (ALY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official website is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

ALLY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.