Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,046 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.04 and a beta of 2.08. Amarin has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

