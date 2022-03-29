Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,273.09

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,273.09 and traded as high as $3,380.75. Amazon.com shares last traded at $3,379.81, with a volume of 2,914,153 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,194.15.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,037.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,273.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,480 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $9,855,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,942,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

