Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Short Interest Up 48.4% in March

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 842,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 841,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ambarella stock opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average is $157.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.16 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a one year low of $81.28 and a one year high of $227.59.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 46,908 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $4,278,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,473 shares of company stock worth $15,421,995 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 8.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after buying an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

