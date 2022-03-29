Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Update

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMBBY opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. Ambu A/S has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.