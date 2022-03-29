American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Shares of AEP opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $98.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $497,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,953,989 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.