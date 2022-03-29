American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.70

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.70 and traded as high as $40.86. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $40.77, with a volume of 566,232 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,713 shares of company stock worth $2,040,124. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

