American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.26

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $189.26 and traded as low as $188.66. American National Group shares last traded at $189.13, with a volume of 97,157 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

In other news, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.02, for a total transaction of $73,528.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,129,499 in the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American National Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American National Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American National Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in American National Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through five segments: Life, Annuity, Health, Property and Casualty, and Corporate and Other.

