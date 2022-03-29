Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Increased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Shares of AMGN opened at $242.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

