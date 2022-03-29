Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Trading Down 7.5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 69,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 676,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.01.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

