Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) will post $2.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.85 billion. Analog Devices reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year sales of $11.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $11.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays cut their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $750,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $170.10. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $143.81 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

