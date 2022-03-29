Analysts Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.93 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $4.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year sales of $20.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.45 billion to $21.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $21.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.47 billion to $21.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $763,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

