Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of ($0.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.59. Civeo had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

CVEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE CVEO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Civeo has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a PE ratio of -162.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 3.31.

In related news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 6,650 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $149,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,389. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 423,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,909 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Civeo by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

