Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the lowest is $61.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.
EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.
ESMT opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83.
About EngageSmart (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Spot Value Stocks With Real Value
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.