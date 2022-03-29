Analysts Anticipate EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.89 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) will report $61.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EngageSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the lowest is $61.70 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EngageSmart will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $366.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $374.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EngageSmart.

EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01.

ESMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EngageSmart from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

