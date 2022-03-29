Analysts Anticipate Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. Jacobs Engineering Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.94 to $7.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average is $134.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after acquiring an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after acquiring an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

