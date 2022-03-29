Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to Post $0.89 EPS

Equities analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.86. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

