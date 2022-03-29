Analysts Anticipate Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $204.01 Million

Analysts expect Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $204.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $207.36 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year sales of $804.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $809.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $859.37 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $866.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sovos Brands.
Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02.
Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. Sovos Brands has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $17.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $852,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,729,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $8,111,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)
Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.
