Analysts Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $0.96. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $8.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $90.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

