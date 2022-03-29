Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 29th (AEIS, CWST, GWH, HAYW, HIPO, HLMN, IBDRY, IKNA, IMCR, IMIAY)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 29th:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “IBERDROLA, S.A. operates as an energy group, which provides utilities and wind power. It is primarily involved in electricity distribution, gas distribution and telecommunications. In electricity distribution segment, it plans, develops and operates the distribution network, provides the service within regulatory quality of service, measures usage at the supply points, bills access and full rates until the last resort rate is established and runs demand management programmes. The main work of gas distribution segment involves carrying gas from the network to the end user’s installation. The Company also operates telecommunications infrastructure which consists of different networks such as backbone (fibre optic and PLC), transmission, data-switching, voice-switching and radio. IBERDROLA, S.A is based in Bilbao, Spain. “

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

