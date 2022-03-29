Analysts Expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Apple posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after buying an additional 2,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

