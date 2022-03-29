Analysts Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $3.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) to report earnings of $3.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.79. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 843.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $22.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.18 to $25.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.54 to $21.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.65. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

