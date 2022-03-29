Analysts Expect Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $97.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $498.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.90 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $619.00 million to $653.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brilliant Earth Group.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.01 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 77,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,189,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 695,144 shares of company stock worth $9,041,929 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44.

About Brilliant Earth Group (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.