Analysts Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Duluth posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Duluth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Duluth by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 144,033 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duluth by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Duluth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLTH stock opened at $12.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $363.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

