Analysts Expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $535.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $535.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Genesco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.50 million and the lowest is $513.56 million. Genesco reported sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCO opened at $68.10 on Tuesday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $994.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.64.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

