Analysts Expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.25 billion. KLA posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.10.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $375.35 on Tuesday. KLA has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

