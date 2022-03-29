Analysts Expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Match Group also reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $107.81 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.90. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

