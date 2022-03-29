Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.17 Billion

Brokerages expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) to post sales of $17.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for MetLife’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.54 billion. MetLife reported sales of $16.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $69.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 billion to $69.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $71.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.75 billion to $72.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of MET stock opened at $71.28 on Tuesday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.64 and its 200-day moving average is $64.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. City State Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Doman Group LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,368,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,088,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

