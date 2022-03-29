Analysts Expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to post sales of $24.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.21 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year sales of $59.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.75 million to $60.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $227.67 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $257.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rocket Lab USA.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RKLB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 7.64 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 7.51 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.