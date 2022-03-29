Analysts Expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. SmartFinancial reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of SMBK opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $28.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

