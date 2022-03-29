Analysts Expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Venator Materials posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.27 million. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Venator Materials by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 277,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the last quarter.

Venator Materials stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

