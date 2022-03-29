Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 29th (AMIGY, AZO, BHP, BKNIY, CYBBF, EDVMF, FTNT, GRTNF, HDALF, MBCFF)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 29th:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $395.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $364.00.

Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Haidilao International (OTCMKTS:HDALF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCFF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northwest Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company whose sole activity is the ownership of all of the issued and outstanding common stock of Northwest Savings Bank and the majority ownership of Jamestown Savings Bank. Northwest Savings Bank is a stock savings bank. The bank is a community-oriented institution offering traditional deposit and loan products, and through its subsidiaries, consumer finance services. “

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PAVmed Inc. is a medical device company. Its diversified pipeline of products address unmet clinical needs, which consists of CarpX (TM) to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; NextFlo(TM) and NextCath(TM) a disposable infusion pump; PortIO(TM) and NextCath interventional radiology and Caldus (TM) tissue ablation and cardiovascular intervention. PAVmed Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Piedmont Lithium Ltd is a mineral resource company. It engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of resource projects primarily in Australia. Piedmont Lithium Ltd is based in Perth, Australia. “

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. develops, manufactures and sells cosmetics and related products primarily in Japan and internationally. It offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods and fashion items. The company’s brand portfolio includes Jurlique, H2O, POLA, ORBIS, ORLANE, THREE and Decencia. POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Personalis Inc. is a cancer genomics company. It is engaged in the development of therapies by providing molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. Personalis Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Compass Point currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating.

