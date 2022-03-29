Analyzing BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE)

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Forge Global and BGC Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 0 0 0 N/A BGC Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

BGC Partners has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.56%. Given BGC Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BGC Partners is more favorable than Forge Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and BGC Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global N/A N/A $9.36 million N/A N/A BGC Partners $2.02 billion 0.82 $124.01 million $0.33 13.64

BGC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Forge Global.

Profitability

This table compares Forge Global and BGC Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global N/A -46.73% 2.25% BGC Partners 6.27% 46.73% 7.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of BGC Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of BGC Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BGC Partners beats Forge Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Forge Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

BGC Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc. operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options. The company also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, consulting, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions. In addition, it offers electronic and hybrid brokerage, other financial technology solutions, market data and related information services, and analytics related to financial instrument and markets under the Fenics, FMX, BGC Trader, CreditMatch, Fenics Market Data, Fenics GO, BGC Market Data, kACE2, Capitalab, Swaptioniser, CBID, Lucera, and LumeAlfa brand names. Further, the company provides screen-based market solutions, which enable its clients to develop a marketplace, trade with their customers, issue debt, trade odd lots, access program trading interfaces, and access its network and intellectual property; option pricing and analysis tools; and software and technology infrastructure for the transactional and technology related elements. It primarily serves banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, and corporations, as well as investment firms. BGC Partners, Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

