Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

PLAN opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.72.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,906 shares of company stock worth $8,275,142. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

