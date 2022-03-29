Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Rating Increased to Buy at Liberum Capital

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($45.85) to GBX 3,600 ($47.16) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.16) to GBX 4,100 ($53.71) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($37.99) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on Anglo American in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,000 ($52.40) to GBX 4,300 ($56.33) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,025.14.

NGLOY opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

