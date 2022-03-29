Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF) Short Interest Update

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AGPPF opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.29. Anglo American Platinum has a 12-month low of $81.95 and a 12-month high of $167.75.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

