Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:APF opened at GBX 176 ($2.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £376.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.04. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52-week low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

In related news, insider Kevin Flynn sold 9,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.78), for a total value of £12,450.80 ($16,309.67). Also, insider Robert Stan acquired 12,350 shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £16,919.50 ($22,163.35). Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,632 shares of company stock worth $104,557,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

