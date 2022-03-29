Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.40 Per Share

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Animalcare Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Animalcare Group stock opened at GBX 333 ($4.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.11 million and a PE ratio of 3,300.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 352. Animalcare Group has a one year low of GBX 232 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 430 ($5.63).

Get Animalcare Group alerts:

About Animalcare Group (Get Rating)

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Animalcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Animalcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.