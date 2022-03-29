Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Given New $541.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $477.00 to $541.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $487.00.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $484.79 on Tuesday. Anthem has a 1-year low of $349.05 and a 1-year high of $485.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 9.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,977,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,909,000 after acquiring an additional 330,942 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Anthem by 17.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

