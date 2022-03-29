Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,408.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.92) to GBX 1,950 ($25.54) in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.68) to GBX 1,340 ($17.55) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised Antofagasta from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,250 ($16.37) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.26. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres; Centinela; Antucoya; Zaldívar; Exploration and Evaluation; Corporate and Other Items; and Transport division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

