Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 26,851,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,781 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,269,000 after buying an additional 463,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,480,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,891,000 after buying an additional 594,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,833,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,281,000 after purchasing an additional 232,237 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,418,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,055,000 after buying an additional 34,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $582,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,258 shares of company stock worth $170,544 and have sold 41,500 shares worth $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIRC opened at $53.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

