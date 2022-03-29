Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,708 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.58% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARI. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 112,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

ARI stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

