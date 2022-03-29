Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $261.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.79 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

