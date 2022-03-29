Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.78 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) will post sales of $261.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.79 million and the highest is $287.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $158.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APLE stock opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.