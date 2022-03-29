Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.