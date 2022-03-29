Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Montis Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Montis Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,311 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Apple comprises 24.9% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

