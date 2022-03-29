Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 5.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 143,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,027,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 65,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.