Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by First Command Financial Services Inc.

First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $161.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.